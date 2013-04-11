Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Picks Pet of the Week Missy. She's a 3-year-old pit bull up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Missy:

"As you can see from the scars on my face, I've had some not so great times in the past. I'll spare you the details, but I will say that I'm much better off leaving that life behind. Although, I'll always have a reminder of my past written on my face, I'll never let it determine my future. I promised myself that I'd do my best to stay positive, and know that I'm a really nice girl who deserves a second chance at a happy life. There's surely someone out there looking for a silly girl like me…now we just need to find each other!"



