Turnpike reopens after fiery crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Traffic is no longer being diverted northbound on the Florida Turnpike Friday afternoon, following a crash that happened around 6 a.m., near mile marker 109.



The crash involved three large vehicles: A U-Haul truck, a cement truck and a concrete pumping truck.



According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the concrete pumping truck driven by Juan C. Carballo of Miami pulled out onto the highway after being parked on the side of the road for a construction project.



Troopers say the truck pulled in front of the U-Haul driven by Maria Grant of Cooper City and the cement truck operated by Candido Rodriguez of Medley.



The drivers of both vehicles, according to troopers, tried to stop to avoid crashing into the concrete pumping truck.



Investigators say the U-Haul swerved into the median, and the cement truck swerved into that vehicle.



All three vehicles collided, causing a fiery crash.

