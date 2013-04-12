FL lawmakers pushing to protect baby born during botched abortion

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Born alive during an abortion. It is an unlikely event, but one Florida lawmaker wants to make sure a baby is protected if that happens.
House Bill 1129 would require physicians to save the life of a fetus if born alive during a botched abortion.
Avon Park Republican State Representative Cary Pigman is sponsoring the bill that has drawn bipartisan legislative support. "Since there is no duty to treat and no duty to call the ambulance or duty to report, we've never going to hear about these cases," said Pigman.
Pigman said he does not know how often babies are born alive during a botched abortion. "We don't have the data. It's not something consistently reported on. My fear is that it may happen and it's not reported," said Pigman.
There is no reliable date on how often a baby is born alive in the process of an abortion.
Attempts to reach several doctors for comment were unsuccessful because none returned calls.
A Planned Parenthood lobbyist recently spoke out about HB 1129 during a questioning session held by state lawmakers in Tallahassee. "We believe any decision that's made should be made up to the woman, her family and the physician," said Alisa LaPolt Snow, a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood issued a statement shortly after the lobbyist made the comments. "If the scenario presented by the legislation should happen, of course a Planned Parenthood doctor would provide appropriate care to both the woman and the infant."
Planned Parenthood also called the situation, "extremely unlike and highly unusual". "If after this legislation we find no cases happened in the state of Florida, it'll be a prayer answered for me," said Pigman.
There is a federal Born Alive Law, but Pigman said it is too vague and does not go far enough.
HB 1129 is being sent to the house floor for more debate.