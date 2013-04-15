Schools grieving after crash kills five

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Grief counselors will be at Palm Beach Gardens High School and John F. Kennedy Middle School Monday.



The news comes after three teenagers were killed in a car accident Saturday morning.



State Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol say 17-year old Shonteria Grimsley, 17-year old Christina Joseph and 14-year old Makita Campbell were in a car with two men when the crash happened.



Investigators say the five were traveling on Blue Heron Boulevard in Riviera Beach when 21-year-old Jabari Kemp ran a redlight while exiting I-95.



Kemp crashed into the car the five were in, according to troopers, killing all five inside.



Kemp was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious condition.



Friends and family went to the location of the crash Sunday night for a candelight vigil. Family members tell us Shonteria Grimsley, 17, was a student at Palm Beach Gardens High School.



Makita Campbell's loved ones tell us the 14-year old was a student at John F. Kennedy Middle School.



The crash is still under investigation.



Troopers are working to find out of alcohol played a role in the accident.

