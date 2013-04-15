Celebrity Corner: 3OH!3

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - While learning about matter, motion, space and time, two masses collided.

"We actually met in physics class at the University of Colorado," said Nat Motte.

Deciding not to follow in Sir Isaac Newton's footsteps, Motte and Sean Foreman formed the group 3OH!3. "We just had fun. It was the sense of humor and the sense of having fun, and a sense of just wanting to be creative and do something with our time," Motte continued.

The two were in town for a special bowling night with their fans hosted by WILD 95.5.

Having a lot of potential energy built up, the duo released three albums in three years which gave us hits like "My First Kiss, "Don't Touch Me" and "Double Vision".

Then, it was time to slow all that kinetic energy. "We've progressively have been releasing music and still touring, but we did, definitely, take more time off than we've had in the past," Motte said.

But, it's break over! "We recently released a single called 'Back to Life'".

Their fourth album drops in July, and my theory is it'll be another colossal hit.

