Adopted! Pet of the Week Alphonse

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Alphonse is in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends still waiting for their home at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Picks Pet of the Week Alphonse. He's a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Alphonse:

"I'm a really happy guy. It's not often you'll find me down in the dumps. I try to keep a positive outlook on life, even when times are rough. So far, it seems to be working out for me pretty well. I've made a lot of friends here at the shelter, but I'm ready to make some forever friends in my new home.

"PS – when I'm being petted, I get really happy and have a tendency to drool…a lot. My mouth starts dripping like a leaky faucet, so I hope you don't mind a little kitty dribble on your hands."

