Major changes coming to CityPlace

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - If you've walked through CityPlace recently, you may have noticed a lot of "opening soon" signs.

Several businesses moved out of the plaza while others are moving in. One of those moving in is Revolutions Bowling Bar and Grille. After delaying the opening several times, officials with CityPlace say the bowling alley will finally open this summer.

An H&M will also be opening soon at the plaza. It's moving into where the Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma used to be.

"I think that whole kitchen and home industry; there's not that much changeover from winter to summer to fall," CityPlace Marketing Director Edan Della Mea said. "With the addition of H&M, it really provides that accessible assortment of fashion that changes a couple times a month."

The Barnes and Noble book store will also be moving out and, officials say, an LA Fitness will be moving in.

Insiders said they'll be releasing new details within the next few months regarding a major expansion project at CityPlace.

They say the plaza will see an 50,000 square feet expansion. Insiders wouldn't specify where that growth will take place, or what stores would be moving in.

New bars and restaurants will also be moving in. Brio Tuscan Grille recently opened at CityPlace. A Moe's will also be moving in, along with Tequila Cowboy and the Brass Tap.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.