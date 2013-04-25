Adopted! Pet of the Week Maya

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Updated: Maya is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Picks Pet of the Week Maya. She's a 2-year-old Boxer mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Maya:

"Hi, I'm Maya! I'm a real people dog. Boy, do I love me some people! They're one of my favorite things in life. Snuggling with them, cuddling with them, playing with them, laying with them, running with them and having fun with them – I love it all! I'd love to find my new forever friend sometime soon so we can spend some quality time together. The more time, the better. I don't like being away from my humans for long if it can be helped. If I'm left alone for too long, I may try to come find you if I'm not properly contained. I know it's probably not the best idea, but sometimes us dogs don't do what's best for us. That's why we need you to help us do the right thing!

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

Learn more about Maya.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League