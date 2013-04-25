Surveillance video released in PSL school beating - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Surveillance video released in PSL school beating

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Surveillance video was released Thursday morning of a fight at NorthPort K-8 in Port St. Lucie involving several middle school students.

Radravious Williams says he was friends with some of the classmates whom, he says, attacked him March 20.

Police say he was beaten and whipped with a belt, and they arrested six juveniles after reviewing the surveillance video.

The West Palm Beach-based lawyer for Williams blames the teacher and the St. Lucie County School District.

"It is very concerning that the boys had their hands around the neck of Radravious, drug him to the teacher, and the teacher at that time could have called for help. Instead, she did not, and he ended up suffering a second beating as a result of her failure to intervene and get help for him," said attorney Dena Sisk Foman with McLaughlin and Stern said.

The teacher has not been charged. The school district says she has been taken out the classroom and put into a job where she is not working with students while they investigate.

St. Lucie County School District Director of Communications Janice Karst said she could not comment on the investigation Thursday. 

"The school district cannot comment on open investigations; however, following policy and procedure, when an allegation of misconduct arose in this incident the teacher was immediately administratively placed away from students pending completion of an internal investigation, which by procedure follows the completion of law enforcement investigation," Karst said.

