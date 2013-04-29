Goodman juror accused of misconduct goes before judge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Goodman juror accused of misconduct goes before judge

    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The juror accused of misconduct in the John Goodman trial is expected to go before a Palm Beach County judge Monday afternoon.

Dennis DeMartin will be questioned on whether he lied or withheld information during jury selection. 
 
Goodman's attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial or to vacate his conviction. 
 
Goodman's attorneys said DeMartin lied when asked if he knew anyone arrested of a crime during jury selection. 
 
Attorneys later discovered DeMartin's ex-wife was convicted of a DUI. 
 
DeMartin said he forgot about the arrest because of a stroke he suffered back in the 1980s. 
 
Attorneys on both sides feel the judge should base his decision for a new trial on a three part test established by the Florida Supreme Court.
 
  1. Did DeMartin fail to disclose information that's relevant to Goodman's case?
  2. Did DeMartin purposely conceal the information during jury selection?
  3. Is the concealment the defenses fault?  
DeMartin also came under scrutiny when he revealed in his self published book of the trial, that he took several vodka shots to help him decide the polo mogul's fate the night before jury deliberations. 
 
Goodman was found guilty last year of DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of Scott Wilson. He has been on house arrest pending the appeal of his conviction. 
 
The hearing starts at 3 p.m.
 
