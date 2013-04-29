Navigate Sunfest traffic with 511

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)- Sunfest starts Wednesday, but traffic tie-ups could start sooner.
Drivers should expect some tie-ups beginning Tuesday through Sunday as more than 165,000 people are expected to visit the downtown area.
With multiple concerts scheduled throughout the week, an art and craft show, fireworks and more, downtown West Palm Beach likely will be a popular destination, and drivers should be prepared for increased congestion on I-95 near the Okeechobee Boulevard and Palm Beach Lake Boulevard interchanges.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) encourages drivers heading to or around the event to use the 511 Traveler Information System before hitting the road to stay up-to-date.
There are four convenient ways for motorists to receive traffic updates:
Call 511 toll free for updates in English and Spanish.
Visit FL511.com, with interactive roadway maps showing traffic congestion, travel times and crashes.
Download the free Florida 511 mobile app.
Follow one of the 12 statewide, regional or roadway-specific feeds on Twitter.