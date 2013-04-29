Navigate Sunfest traffic with 511 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Navigate Sunfest traffic with 511

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)- Sunfest starts Wednesday, but traffic tie-ups could start sooner.

Drivers should expect some tie-ups beginning Tuesday through Sunday as more than 165,000 people are expected to visit the downtown area.

With multiple concerts scheduled throughout the week, an art and craft show, fireworks and more, downtown West Palm Beach likely will be a popular destination, and drivers should be prepared for increased congestion on I-95 near the Okeechobee Boulevard and Palm Beach Lake Boulevard interchanges.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) encourages drivers heading to or around the event to use the 511 Traveler Information System before hitting the road to stay up-to-date.

There are four convenient ways for motorists to receive traffic updates:     

  • Call 511 toll free for updates in English and Spanish.
  • Visit FL511.com, with interactive roadway maps showing traffic congestion, travel times and crashes.
  • Download the free Florida 511 mobile app.
  • Follow one of the 12 statewide, regional or roadway-specific feeds on Twitter.
