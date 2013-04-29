Four Fearless Females left on American Idol - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Four Fearless Females left on American Idol

(FOX) - It was announced that the final four contestants – Amber Holcomb, Angie Miller, Kree Harrison and Candice Glover – will all get another shot at performing for America Wednesday at 8 PM on FOX 29.

America's votes from last week's performance show will be combined with votes from next week's performance show, giving them an extra week to WOW the judges and the viewers at home, to land a coveted Top 3 spot!

Thanks to AT&T, one of this week's performance themes was a first for AMERICAN IDOL, because viewers were able to help determine what musical theme they would like to see on the show. The AT&T IDOL Theme was announced as "One Hit Wonders" and included such hits as "Cry Me  A River," "MacArthur Park" and "A Whiter Shade of Pale."

Don't miss the live results show Thursday at 8 PM when the final three remaining female powerhouses will be revealed.

Plus, Season 7 winner David Cook will perform his new single, "Laying Me Low".

