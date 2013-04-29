Police searching for this car

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Port St. Lucie police have released a photo they hope will lead them to the two men, they say, robbed a Port St. Lucie Radio Shack Friday afternoon.



The men, armed with semi-automatic handguns, entered the store at 10941 South US 1 around 12:30 p.m., police say.



An employee was ordered to open a cabinet filled with merchandise but said she couldn't find the key.



Customers and employees were moved to a back storage room and forced to recline face down on the floor until another employee who had a key was called and told to come to the store.



While the gunmen waited, one watched for arriving customers. Police say as new shoppers entered the store the gunman would order them to a back room where his partner held everyone at gunpoint.



The employee with the key eventually arrived and the two men got their hands on several iPhones, galaxy phones, cameras, and other merchandise, police said.



It's believed they fled in a black Nissan crossover or SUV. Police released a photo of that suspected vehicle Monday afternoon.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.



Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

