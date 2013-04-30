Goodman retrial decision expected in coming days - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Goodman retrial decision expected in coming days

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - After a heated, at times contentious hearing, Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Colbath said he would decide later this week whether International Polo Club Palm Beach founder John Goodman should be retried in connection with the death of University of Central Florida student Scott Wilson.

Colbath, defense attorney Roy Black and Assistant State Attorney Sherri Collins interviewed Dennis DeMartin, the juror at the center of misconduct allegations, during a nearly two-hour hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

DeMartin, one of the jurors who convicted Goodman of DUI manslaughter in connection with Wilson's death, repeatedly told Colbath and the attorneys that complications from a stroke clouded his memory, including the DUI arrest of an ex-wife.

Black alleged DeMartin had spoken with her about it during the trial.

He said DeMartin, despite an earlier suggestion that he did not remember the arrest, had asked her for details about it several times during the trial.

"I was trying to be honest at all times. It was bothering me very much that I couldn't remember this accident," DeMartin told Colbath. "I'm telling you, from the bottom of my heart, I couldn't remember this accident."

Earlier this month, an appeals court ruled Goodman's conviction should be sent back to Colbath for review after defense attorneys alleged DeMartin had intentionally withheld the information about the arrest during jury selection.

Last year, Goodman was sentenced to 16 years in prison and has been on house arrest pending an appeal of his conviction.

