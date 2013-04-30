Goodman retrial decision expected in coming days

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - After a heated, at times contentious hearing, Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Colbath said he would decide later this week whether International Polo Club Palm Beach founder John Goodman should be retried in connection with the death of University of Central Florida student Scott Wilson.

Colbath, defense attorney Roy Black and Assistant State Attorney Sherri Collins interviewed Dennis DeMartin, the juror at the center of misconduct allegations, during a nearly two-hour hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

DeMartin, one of the jurors who convicted Goodman of DUI manslaughter in connection with Wilson's death, repeatedly told Colbath and the attorneys that complications from a stroke clouded his memory, including the DUI arrest of an ex-wife.

Black alleged DeMartin had spoken with her about it during the trial.