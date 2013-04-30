Woman watches mom's robbery live on iPad

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who robbed an elderly West Palm Beach woman.

It happened while the woman's daughter was watching -- helplessly in real-time -- on an iPad.

Lynn Foley says she installed cameras to watch her 87-year-old mother when she was away at work. But when she flipped on her iPad a few days ago, she saw her mother being robbed by two men posing as repairmen. "I was like, 'Oh my God, someone is in her house robbing her, and I know she's there. I want to make sure she's ok,'" said Foley.

"That's just the way I am," explained Foley's mother, Vaiden Jean Cannon. "If you want to come in okay. But I'm going to quit that."

The men left before deputies could be called and stole the victim's jewelry.

The sheriff's office is using the video to try and catch the person responsible.

