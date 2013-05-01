SunFest: What you can and can't bring - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SunFest: What you can and can't bring

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - SunFest kicks off Wednesday night in downtown West Palm Beach. The five day event starts at 5 p.m.

For those who plan on coming out, there are many items that you can or can't bring to the event.

You can bring bags or purses, but they can't be any larger than 12X12X6. Bags will be searched on your way in through the gates.

You can't bring food to the event or bottles that have already been opened. Organizers say you can bring a factory sealed water bottle. Baby food, however, is allowed along with food for people with medical conditions.

Service animals are allowed, but any other pets are not.

If you plan on attending one of the many concerts happening during the event, you can bring a beach towel or blanket to lay down on the ground. You are allowed to bring umbrellas, even those made for the beach, but if it's blocking someone's view, you'll have to take it down.

For a full list of the items that are permitted, visit http://www.sunfest.com/.

The event ends Sunday, May 5.

