Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(WFLX) - Just the term 'divorce' is enough to make many hearts skip a beat knowing the pain and despair it may bring.

But these days, there seems to be an explosion in products and services to help make this massive life change a little easier on everyone involved.

Take for example Sonja Fisher. She felt like a failure going through a divorce. "It can be something that's life stopping," she said.

So she signed up for Divorce Detox, a program that promises to teach you how to feel better, not bitter. Divorce Detox is one of many new programs, products and services designed to take the pain out of a split.

These days, you can find divorce coaches and divorce planners, a divorce toolkit and even a 'divorce in a box'.

"Finally people really realize they need these resources," said Francine Baras, Start Over Smart co-founder

Mother-daughter team Baras and Nicole Feuer created a conference focusing on divorce after Nicole's marriage ended. "I think companies are starting to recognize that there are millions of people getting divorced and it's a niche that needs to be served," said Feuer.

Their Start Over Smart event is a two-day conference and expo where divorcees can learn about all of the help that is now available. "We provide all the services people would need that they don't even think about; career advice, dating advice, advice on your children," said Feuer.

While there's no clear cut statistic on the divorce business itself, it's clear it's in the billions and growing bigger by the day.

Therapists and psychological organizations tell us it's great to have new options for people to find help, but with between 850,000 to 950,000 divorces each year, they stress each scenario in Splitsville can be very different.

One universal bond: the recommendation to see a licensed professional. "It helps them lay the foundation for a new life, get closure from their past and transition through this process, healing the emotions," said Allison Pescosolido, of Divorce Detox.

Sonja says she's living proof. "There's not the drama that used to be there all the time," she said.

We spoke with a representative from the family institute at Northwestern University about the trend. He explained all the additional avenues for help are a great option for those going through divorce, but he stresses each divorce can be different, and each individual may need tailor-made help and guidance, which they can find with a licensed therapist.

