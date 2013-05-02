Adopted! Pet of the Week Zoey

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Zoey is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends!

Meet our Peggy's Picks Pet of the Week Zoey. She's a 1-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Zoey:

"Hi, I'm Zoey. I'm a pretty black and white girl with bright golden eyes. You'll often find me snuggled up underneath a blanket or bed; I'm quite the burrower. But as soon as I hear someone open the door and see that they're coming to visit, I'll pop right out of my hiding spot and say hello. I'm a friendly kitty, so I enjoy the company. In fact, my last family had lots of nice things to say about me, and the only reason I'm here looking for a new family is because one of my old family member's became very allergic to me. It was sad for everyone, but I'm looking forward to meeting my new family and starting my life with them. I hope we meet soon!"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League