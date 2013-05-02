Fatal: Lawyers claim mom was released 90 minutes after surgery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal: Lawyers claim Boca mom was released 90 minutes after surgery

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Adriana DeSilva

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Eight days after Adriana DeSilva died, her son and daughter are speaking out about her death and the dangers of cosmetic surgery.

Lawyers representing the family say DeSilva had four surgeries done at once. She had a breast augmentation and lift, a tummy tuck and liposuction of the neck at the Boca Raton Surgery Center in Boca Raton.

Her lawyers allege she was released 90 minutes after the surgery was complete, and was told she could go home to wherever she was staying in Boca Raton.

The next day, because she was in pain, she went to a different doctor because her surgeon wasn't available.

Then, the day after, she suffered a stroke and went into a coma -- and never woke up.

Her family questions whether she was treated properly. Her 14-year-old daughter, Kerolayne Stuwer, says DeSilva was looking forward to the procedure.

"I was happy for he. It was something she wanted to do. It was a present she was giving herself for her birthday and for Mother's Day," said Kerolayne.

DeSilva is originally from Brazil but had been living with her family for several years when she decided to go to Boca Raton for the surgery.

No lawsuit has been filed, right now lawyers are pulling DeSilva's medical records to try and learn exactly what happened.

