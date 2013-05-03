Tornado damages parts of Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tornado damages parts of Boca Raton

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Tree limbs and store signs are scattered around eastern Boca Raton Friday after a tornado hit the area Thursday.

An EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Federal Highway and Spanish River Boulevard during strong storms and heavy rainfall.

Cleanup continues Friday for areas affected and flooded by the storms.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado that damaged several homes and businesses in the area.

Witnesses say the strong storm took them by surprise. "All of a sudden, without warning something swept over us," said Taylor Godsey, an employee at Bike America on North Federal Highway.

When the wild weather moved through, the estimated 70 mile-per-hour winds tossed a large sign into the air and across the property. "We got lucky compared to next door," said Godsey.

Next door, Carrie Perillo was cleaning her patient's teeth when the tornado cut right through her dental office. "We saw things flying and got everyone away from the windows," said Perillo. "Thank God, everyone's ok."

No injuries were reported, but the dental office was heavily damaged by both the tornado and also the crushing weight of inches of rain on its flat roof. Parts of the roof caved in, leaving a wet and dirty mess inside the office.

