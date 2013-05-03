Tornado damages parts of Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Tree limbs and store signs are scattered around eastern Boca Raton Friday after a tornado hit the area Thursday.

An EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Federal Highway and Spanish River Boulevard during strong storms and heavy rainfall.

Cleanup continues Friday for areas affected and flooded by the storms.



Meteorologists with the National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado that damaged several homes and businesses in the area.



Witnesses say the strong storm took them by surprise. "All of a sudden, without warning something swept over us," said Taylor Godsey, an employee at Bike America on North Federal Highway.