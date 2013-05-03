Celebrity Corner: Ed Sheeran

Watch Ed Sheeran VIP concert at WILD 95.5

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - It was a lucky day for 150 -- almost all of them female -- WILD 95.5 fans as they scored passes to Ed Sheeran's VIP concert. "They can be a little more aggressive over here. England is so small; we drive everywhere. So obviously, in America, you fly everywhere, so there's more girls waiting at airports over here. I never had that in England," said singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran came to town to headline SunFest Friday night. "This is my first music festival in America so far, so it's going to be cool to see what the atmosphere is like."

Then, it's off to tour with super star Taylor Swift. "I don't think there will be a song written about me."

Instead, you'll soon be hearing them together on the single "Everything has Changed". "It comes to radio quite soon. We did a music video and everything."

Some of us collect postcards or shot glasses when you visit places, Sheeran, on the other hand, gets tattoos. "That's basically my last year of touring. There's a bunch of U.S. That was Las Vegas, that was Austin, Texas. That was LA. Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Canada."

He better slow down, or he's going to be out of skin real soon.

