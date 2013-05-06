Animal Control rescues raccoon from illegal unsafe trap

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX)--It was a sight one animal control officer said she had never seen.

A curious raccoon in Port St. Lucie needed surgery Monday, after getting caught in an illegal steel trap.

The staff at Kindness Animal Hospital has named the little guy Rooney.

When Rooney was caught Monday morning by Animal Control, he had a steel trap clenched around his front paw.

Wildlife officials say this kind of trap is illegal to use to capture wildlife.

Veterinarians are happy it was only a raccoon in this case.

(sot Dr. Rose Eger/Kindness Animal Hospital "It could have done this to someone's child. Children use their hands like raccoons. A child could have reached into the trap and lost their hand. It could also have been someone's dog or cat who could have gotten their foot caught in the trap.)

Dr. Eger says she had to amputate Rooney's paw but once he recovers, he'll be able to return to the wild.

