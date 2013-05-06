Adopted! Pet of the Week Snoop

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Snoop is in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Picks Pet of the Week Snoop. He's a 9-year-old boxer who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Snoop.

"Hello, my name is Snoop. I am a 9-year-old big 'ole boxer breed dog. I'm a sweet, Southern Gentleman that would rather have some quality time than some play time. I like a slow lifestyle. We can sit on the porch, have a glass of sweet tea, and watch the world go by. I love getting a good massage. Just be sure you don't miss that spot down by my tail. Get me right there and I melt. I am fine with sharing my food and treats with others. Even though I am not a small dog, I am the perfect Senior to Senior companion. I do qualify for Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League's Senior to Senior program. If you are 55 or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you pay for is my rabies tag/license. I already know "sit" when I'm told. You can always teach an old dog new tricks.

