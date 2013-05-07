Coast Guard suspends search for teen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coast Guard suspends search for teen

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect
Photographer: Picture courtesy of Patient family Photographer: Picture courtesy of Patient family

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

JUNO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A mother, trying to stay hopeful, is coping with the devastating reality that her 16-year-old son may have drowned off Juno Beach.

Previously: Now, Billy Patients's family is pointing fingers at the people who were supposed to be watching him. "I'm not holding up. I'm angry. I'm scared. I feel a little guilty," said Rita Patient, Billy's mom. 

She's spent the past days handing out flyers of her son.

Billy went missing off of Juno Beach after going swimming with other teens Sunday from The Academy, a West Palm Beach substance abuse treatment facility. "The last place Billy was seen was on the beach in the water. The counselor states that he saw Billy, and that he asked Billy and some of the other boys to come closer to the beach, and that he turned his back on them."

The Coast Guard has called off their search for the teen. Meanwhile, Billy's family is blaming The Academy -- the place they "thought" would treat him for his depression and addiction. "I reached out. I thought I was helping him. I thought this was the best thing I could do because I couldn't help him anymore."

Previously: Rita Patient's 16-year-old son, Billy, has been missing off the northern Palm Beach County coast since Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for the Brevard County teen Monday night with uncertainty about when or if the search will continue on Tuesday.

Ms. Patient remembers the last exchange she had with her son. "The last thing he did was he hugged me tight and said 'I love you, Mom,'" she said. "I said 'I love him'".

That was on Sunday just before Billy waded into the ocean water near the Juno Beach Pier. "He only had on the green shorts that he was wearing," she said.

Billy is in Palm Beach County receiving treatment at a place called The Academy, a facility run by American Addiction Centers designed to help teens deal with destructive habits and compulsive behaviors.

"We were trying to give him tough love, and we sent him away. And this is what happened, and we can't find him," said Pam Jenkins, Billy's sister.

The teen was with a group of about a dozen boys from The Academy. When it was time to come out of the water, Billy was no where in sight. "When he did a head count, Billy wasn't with them," said Billy's mother.

Conditions along the coast have been rough for even the strongest of swimmers. Lifeguards have been warning people of shore break and rip currents over the last couple of days. "He's a good swimmer, but it the current was bad, that could be different," said Ms. Patient.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been on the water and in the air along Juno and Jupiter beaches searching for the teen. So far, they have not found him. His mother says it is breaking her heart. "As much as he wants to be grown up, he is still very much a little boy inside," she said.

A request for comment from American Addiction Centers was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.