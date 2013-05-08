Belle Glade auto shop fire

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

BELLE GLADE, FL (WFLX)--Palm Beach County firefighters continue to check hot spots on an auto repair shop that burned down late Tuesday night in Belle Glade.



Flames broke out at Performance Auto Parts and Service on NW Avenue L around 11:50 pm.



When crews arrived, flames were shooting through the roof and the building had collapsed.



It took fire fighters nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze.



Vehicles surrounding the building and nearby propane tanks became a threat but only a few cars were damaged.



The auto repair shop had been around since 1939.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, but the owner says he lost two security dogs in the blaze.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

