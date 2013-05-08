Sign up your child for summer camp in South Florida

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- Summer vacation is just weeks away for students in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.



For many parents, now is the time to enroll your children in summer camps.

Many municipalities throughout the area offer summer camps.



Some allow you to pay per week, while others allow you to pay for an eight week session.



Prices vary, and are usually cheaper for residents who want to go to camp in the city they live in, versus those who aren't residents.



For example, in Boynton Beach residents pay $475 for an eight week camp, while non-residents pay $595.

In Vero Beach, residents pay $90 per week.



Places like Wellington, Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens offer a variety of sports and activities for kids to do throughout the summer.

Kids can play basketball, swim or play soccer, among many other sports.



Many cities allow you to register online for camp, or you can register through the Parks and Recreation departments.



To find out more about camps in your area, search for your city or town online and ask for the Parks and Recreation department.

