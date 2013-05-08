Meet America's Triple Threats - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Meet America's Triple Threats

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Don't miss the Top 3 battle it out Wednesday & Thursday at 8 PM on Fox 29.

All good things come in threes, and last week more so than ever! AMERICAN IDOL revealed that the Top 3 finalists are Candice Glover, Kree Harrison and Angie Miller.

In a surprising twist unveiled last week, votes were combined from the Wednesday night performance shows on April 24 and May 1 in a special AMERICAN IDOL two-week showdown. Host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Holcomb, 19, received the least number of votes for those two weeks and was sent home.

IDOL's Top 3 finalists will head home for a special homecoming this weekend. Upon hearing the news, each of the singers revealed what they're most looking forward to:

Candice: "I'm mostly looking forward to seeing firsthand what the support has been like at home, because I hear about it all the time. It would mean the world to make the Top 3, because that means everything I've worked for is finally falling into place."

Kree: "What I'm looking forward to most is being able to celebrate with my friends and family in my hometown and being able to hug each of them to thank them for supporting me."

Angie: "Making the Top 3 means everything to me! I can't wait to meet everyone who has supported me and got me this far in the competition."

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.