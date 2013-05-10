Martin County firefighter finally coming home

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
MIAMI, FL (WFLX)-- After spending nearly five months in a Miami hospital, 23-year old Jahwann McIntyre will finally be going home on Friday.
McIntyre, a Martin County firefighter, was critically injured while fighting a fire just days after Christmas. He was searching for victims when he and two other firefighters got trapped inside a home. McIntyre suffered burns on more than fifty percent of his body, according to investigators.
After further investigating, fire officials found the fire was deliberately set.
McIntyre was airlifted from Martin County to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. There he underwent eight surgeries and many hours of rehabilitation. He even celebrated his 23rd birthday in the burn unit.
During his time there, people from Miami to the Treasure Coast held numerous fundraisers for McIntyre to help with medical costs.
McIntyre will leave Ryder Trauma Center at Friday morning. He'll speak with the media before heading back to the Treasure Coast.