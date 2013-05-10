Martin County firefighter finally coming home

MIAMI, FL (WFLX)-- After spending nearly five months in a Miami hospital, 23-year old Jahwann McIntyre will finally be going home on Friday.



McIntyre, a Martin County firefighter, was critically injured while fighting a fire just days after Christmas. He was searching for victims when he and two other firefighters got trapped inside a home. McIntyre suffered burns on more than fifty percent of his body, according to investigators.



After further investigating, fire officials found the fire was deliberately set.



McIntyre was airlifted from Martin County to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. There he underwent eight surgeries and many hours of rehabilitation. He even celebrated his 23rd birthday in the burn unit.



During his time there, people from Miami to the Treasure Coast held numerous fundraisers for McIntyre to help with medical costs.



McIntyre will leave Ryder Trauma Center at Friday morning. He'll speak with the media before heading back to the Treasure Coast.





