St. Lucie County to honor Sgt. Gary Morales

(WFLX)--Across the country, law enforcement agencies are remembering the lives of those lost in the line of duty.

It's part of "Law Enforcement Memorial Week."

It's sure to be an emotional event in St. Lucie County.

The Sheriff's Office will hold a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.

The department will honor the lives of seven fallen deputies, including a K-9.

Another life to be honored is that of Sergeant Gary Morales.

According to investigators, Sgt. Morales was shot and killed on February 28 during a traffic stop in Fort Pierce.

Deputies arrested Eriese Tisdale in connection with Morales' death.

Hanging above the Sheriff's Office Monday morning is a black bar, similar to the black tape put on officers' badges when a law enforcement agent has been killed while on the job.

The Sheriff's Office building is named after a fallen deputy. Master Deputy Steve Roberts' name can be seen in front of the building.

Roberts was part of the traffic unit with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

In 1999, he was on his way to a traffic accident when Roberts was struck by another motorist.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

For more on St. Lucie County's fallen deputies, visit: stluciesheriff.com .

