St. Lucie County to honor Sgt. Gary Morales

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(WFLX)--Across the country, law enforcement agencies are remembering the lives of those lost in the line of duty.

It's part of "Law Enforcement Memorial Week."



It's sure to be an emotional event in St. Lucie County.

The Sheriff's Office will hold a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.

The department will honor the lives of seven fallen deputies, including a K-9.



Another life to be honored is that of Sergeant Gary Morales.

According to investigators, Sgt. Morales was shot and killed on February 28 during a traffic stop in Fort Pierce.

Deputies arrested Eriese Tisdale in connection with Morales' death.



Hanging above the Sheriff's Office Monday morning is a black bar, similar to the black tape put on officers' badges when a law enforcement agent has been killed while on the job.



The Sheriff's Office building is named after a fallen deputy. Master Deputy Steve Roberts' name can be seen in front of the building.

Roberts was part of the traffic unit with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

In 1999, he was on his way to a traffic accident when Roberts was struck by another motorist.

He later died as a result of his injuries.



For more on St. Lucie County's fallen deputies, visit: stluciesheriff.com .

