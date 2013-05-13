Martin County window tint check

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX)-- Due to the rash of pillowcase burglaries, Martin County Sheriff deputies will begin checking the tint on drivers vehicles, starting next week.

They'll set up several checkpoints in Stuart next week to see if drivers windows comply with state law.

Deputies said this is to help eradicate the rash of pillowcase burglaries that has sparked in Martin county.

Investigators said the windows on the luxury rental get away vehicles, have been tinted.

Deputies will use a tint meter to see if drivers have the right shade and how much light is getting in.

The law for tinted windows is complicated. There are different degrees of tint and coverage areas for each window.

Treasure Coast law enforcement wrote 1,659 tickets last year for obstructed windows

Deputies said dark tint not only limits your visibility, but they can't see what is going on inside the vehicle when they make a traffic stop.

Drivers who don't pass inspection, will get a fix it warning, rather than a $113.00 dollar traffic fine.

Drivers who don't know if their tint is legal or not can call the sheriff's office.

