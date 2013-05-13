Gator drops in on Mother's Day - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gator drops in on Mother's Day

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PARKLAND, FL (WFLX) - An alligator that surprised a Parkland family on Mother's Day is back where it belongs.

A woman walked outside her front door Sunday to find a gator on her front porch. She says she thought someone was just playing a prank on her. "I wasn't sure what was going on. And then the alligator started breathing. And when it's eyelid closed, it had several eyelids, and it closed, I knew it was the real thing. Kinda freaked me out.

The family called in "The Gator Boys" of the popular Animal Planet reality series to remove the eight-foot-long alligator from the family's front porch rday. The animal put up a fight, but it was eventually bagged and hauled away for release at a local park.

