Fort Pierce La Quinta Inn shooting and robbery

FT. PIERCE, FL (WFLX)--Police are investigating a robbery and a shooting at the La Quinta Inn in Fort Pierce Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Pierce Police Public Information Officer, just after 1am two armed men made their way into the lobby of the La Quinta Inn near Crossroads Parkway and Okeechobee Road.

Police say shots were exchanged between one of the suspects and a security guard.

Investigators aren't sure who fired first. 

Fox 29 was told that one man had a handgun and the other brandished a long rifle.

The men rushed into a black SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, and escaped.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office and the Fort Pierce police department have been searching for the men with the assistance of canine officers and a helicopter.

