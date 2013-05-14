Trader Joes coming to Palm Beach Gardens

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX)-- Trader Joe's is expanding in Florida to two more cities and one of them is Palm Beach Gardens.
The new store will be located in the PGA Plaza at the corner of PGA Boulevard and Prosperity Farms Road.
According to a release from the company, the store will be around 12,500 square feet and will offer beer and wine.
An exact opening date was not announced, but the company said it will be up and running sometime in 2014.
Another store is also scheduled to open next year in Winter Park.
Many shoppers like Trader Joe's because of the varied food and drinks it carries, along with fresh baked items and lower prices. Others like Trader Joe's own labeled products. There are more than 3,000 Trader Joe's items.