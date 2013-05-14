Liberty Medical Supply to lay off 211 employees

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX)-- Termination notices have been sent to more than 200 Liberty Medical Supply employees in Port St. Lucie. The company has announced that they are eliminating a number of local jobs, which is creating even more uncertainty among the company's workforce.

The announcement came from managers at Liberty Medical to a 211 employees. Inside the walls of the company, there is an air of uncertainty among the employees.

"Essentially, we are backed into a wall," said one employee at the Port St. Lucie facility.



"I could go into work tomorrow and not have a job," another anxious worker told NewsChannel 5, with the condition that he would not be identified. "The future is very uncertain," he said.

The sentiment is the same among many Liberty Medical employees after the company told the 211 employees that they will be laid off in 60 days on July 8, according to documentation filed with the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

In January, Liberty Medical announced the layoff of 260 employees. In February, the company filed for bankruptcy. Since then, there have been temporary pay cuts for some employees. Now, 211 'pink slips' have gone out. At one point, the company employed more than 2,400 workers.

"We are preparing for that right now," said Michael Corbit of Workforce Solutions in Port St. Lucie. His team will likely be on the receiving end of many of the Liberty Medical layoffs. "We have to try to help them stay positive," he said. "We have to help them try to find the next job."

Workforce Solutions is preparing to help with resume writing, interviewing skills and training for new jobs - possibly in new fields. "I'm sure this company did not want to do this," said Corbit. "But it's just a part of business unfortunately."

Employees have been reluctant to speak publicly about the dealings within the company. Some say that they have been warned that they could face immediate termination and lose the option for some unemployment benefits if they suddenly out of work.

Frank Harvey, the CEO of Liberty Medical Supply, told Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers that the company hopes to emerge as a reorganized entity by this fall.

