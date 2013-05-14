Adopted! Pet of the Week Teeka

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Teeka is now in her forever home. Don't forget about her furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Picks Pet of the Week Teeka. She's a 2-year-old Siamese mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Teeka.

"Hi, I'm Teeka. I'm a petite kitty weighing only seven pounds. I'm a really sweet and gentle girl, but I'm pretty quiet here so people don't seem to notice me much. I'm usually curled up in a bed towards the back of my kitty habitat – I like to take long naps :) My roommates and I get along just fine, but I usually keep to myself. I'm definitely not one to get into trouble, so no need to worry about me causing mischief and mayhem. I'm just a loving kitty looking for her human counterpart. Where are you?"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League