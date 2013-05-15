Chronic exhaustion creating working zombies

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(WFLX) - Most of us don't get enough sleep at night, and that can lead to poor performance at work the next day. In fact, studies show our nation's chronic exhaustion is costing companies billions of dollars each year.

But now some companies are waking up to the problem and giving their employees some much needed rest.

Take for example, Ben and Jerry's. It has created a special nap room for employees. "The nap room is definitely well loved here, having 15, 20 minutes, even an hour if you need it, makes all the difference," said Liz Stewart, a Ben and Jerry's employee.

They're not alone. A poll from the National Sleep Foundation found 34-percent of employers let their employees nap while on break, while 16-percent set aside a special napping room to do it.

For good reason says national sleep expert Jim Maas. "We are a nation of walking zombies. Seventy-one percent of us are not meeting the required seven and a half to eight and a half hours per night," said Maas.

A Harvard medical school study estimated sleep deprived American workers cost their employers $63 billion in productivity every year.

Ted Olsen, with Power Naps, a company that offers sleep solutions, says that's not all. "Compound that with accidents and other broken equipment because of someone not quite fully on their game, you can add another 30 billion to that figure," he said.

In response, some companies are incorporating sleep experts into their employee wellness programs. One healthcare company offered a six-week course for insomniac employees and found it led to an increase of $672 in productivity for each participant. "We talk about the serious consequences of sleep deprivation in terms of your health and your cognitive behavior, your productivity. We talk about sleep strategies that can be used," said Maas.

Some companies are going beyond a simple nap room, investing in special "nap pods" which provide employees with a dark, soundproof bed. "Just one 26-minute power nap can increase your cognitive skills by 40 percent," said Olsen.

But while some companies are encouraging sleep, others are helping their employees stay awake with special lights designed to regulate melatonin levels. "Many companies are bringing in special lighting to the workplace to give people an energetic boost, so that they're wide awake and alert through the workday or on shift work throughout the work night," said Maas.

As for Ben and Jerry's, they say a simple nap can be a key ingredient to their company's success. "It makes me feel like my employer trusts me and respects me to get my work done, be able to take a break and come back kind of recharged," said Ed Peistrup, a Ben and Jerry's employee.

Some tips for a better night's sleep?

Go to bed at the same time each night and wake up at the same time each morning - even on weekends.

Avoid alcohol three hours before bed and caffeine in the afternoon.

Most importantly: turn off all electronic devices - including tv, iPads and computers - one hour before bedtime. Those gadgets put out daytime spectrum lighting that can block the production of melatonin - the hormone that helps you go to sleep.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.