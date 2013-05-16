Jupiter modeling agent accused of child porn

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Anthony Carlton Fonseca, 43, of Jupiter, has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on 30 counts of possession of child porn and one count of transmission of pornography by an electronic device.



The FDLE, in its arrest report, says Fonseca allegedly impersonated a 16-year-old girl online to engage in Web chats with young boys to solicit sexually explicit images.



Officials said Fonseca had been previously arrested and convicted of voyeurism involving young boys in Palm Beach County.



The FDLE says that Fonseca runs Anthony Carlton Management, a modeling/talent agency that targets teens and pre-teens in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade Counties.



Fonseca came in contact with children throughout the tri-county area on a regular basis, according to the FDLE.



Investigators say until last month he had been living in the 57-hundred block of Coach House Circle in Boca Raton.



If any person has children or knows of any children who may have come in contact with Fonseca, they are urged to contact FDLE Special Agent Edward Waters at (786) 336-1000.



Fonseca is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.