Alligator blocks lanes on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

WEST PALM BEACH , FL (WFLX)--Even before the morning commute there was a traffic problem in West Palm Beach Thursday morning.

A nearly 10-foot alligator decided to walk across Australian Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Witnesses say the reptile was even chomping on the bumper of a car.



When Florida Fish and Wildlife arrived the gator was already going into the nearby water.



Experts say it is alligator mating season -- and we're in a time known as "the crawl."



First alligators leave their watery homes to find a mate. Then the females start looking for places to nest. So there is a lot of action over the next month or so.



If you see an alligator you think is too close or too big -- call the nuisance gator hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR. The best piece of advice is really just to stay away from them.

