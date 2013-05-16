DeMartin's attorneys ask for more time to prepare defense - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DeMartin's attorneys ask for more time to prepare defense

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Attorneys for Dennis DeMartin, the juror at the center of the misconduct allegations that led Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Colbath to order a new DUI manslaughter trial for International Polo Club founder John Goodman, have asked Colbath for more time to prepare their defense of DeMartin.

On Thursday, Robert Gershman and Joseph Walsh filed a motion that asked Colbath to clarify the intent of a criminal contempt of court hearing scheduled for May 30.

Colbath scheduled the hearing earlier this month after he found attorneys for Goodman had proven DeMartin had hidden an ex-wife's DUI arrest during jury selection. "It is clear there does not exist enough time to afford [DeMartin] his due process rights before a May 30 bench or jury trial," Gershman and Walsh said.

The attorneys said they needed more time to secure witnesses and allow DeMartin to finish "medical evaluations and treatment" that would be presented during a trial.

Gersham and Walsh said they were prepared to file motions that would ask the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office to recuse itself from the case and depose Assistant State Attorney Sherri Collins.

They also said they would ask Colbath to explain the maximum sentence DeMartin would face if found in contempt of court.

A panel of six jurors, including DeMartin, convicted Goodman of DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of University of Central Florida student Scott Wilson in 2012.

The conviction was vacated when Colbath ordered a new trial earlier this month.

On Friday, Colbath is expected to decide whether he would change the conditions of Goodman's house arrest.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.