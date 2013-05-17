Should John Goodman be released from house arrest? Comment on our Facebook page!

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- John Goodman, the International Polo Club Palm Beach founder convicted of DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of University of Central Florida student Scott Wilson, will have to wait until next week to learn if he will be released from house arrest.

On Friday, Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Colbath said he would consider arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys to modify the conditions of the house arrest.

Two weeks ago, Colbath vacated the conviction and ordered a new trial after defense attorneys convinced him that juror Dennis DeMartin had hidden an ex-wife's DUI arrest during jury selection.

During a brief hearing on Friday, prosecutors argued that Goodman was a flight risk because of the conviction.

Colbath said he, too, considered Goodman a flight risk and would consider the strict conditions suggested by defense attorneys.

Goodman, who surrendered his passport after his arrest, would not be allowed to leave the United States or drive a vehicle.

Defense attorneys said they would stay in regular contact with Goodman and would notify Colbath if they did not hear from him weekly.

A jury convicted Goodman of DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of ofScott Wilson in 2012.

Colbath said he would issue a written decision sometime next week.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.