Should John Goodman be released from house arrest? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Should John Goodman be released from house arrest?

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Should John Goodman be released from house arrest? Comment on our Facebook page!

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- John Goodman, the International Polo Club Palm Beach founder convicted of DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of University of Central Florida student Scott Wilson, will have to wait until next week to learn if he will be released from house arrest.

On Friday, Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Colbath said he would consider arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys to modify the conditions of the house arrest.

Two weeks ago, Colbath vacated the conviction and ordered a new trial after defense attorneys convinced him that juror Dennis DeMartin had hidden an ex-wife's DUI arrest during jury selection.

During a brief hearing on Friday, prosecutors argued that Goodman was a flight risk because of the conviction.

Colbath said he, too, considered Goodman a flight risk and would consider the strict conditions suggested by defense attorneys.

Goodman, who surrendered his passport after his arrest, would not be allowed to leave the United States or drive a vehicle.

Defense attorneys said they would stay in regular contact with Goodman and would notify Colbath if they did not hear from him weekly.

A jury convicted Goodman of DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of ofScott Wilson in 2012.

Colbath said he would issue a written decision sometime next week.

Copyright 2013 WFLX.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.