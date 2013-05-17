Boynton police on the lookout for hit & run driver

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Boynton Beach police are on the lookout for a hit and run driver.



Thursday night Ronald Rohde was riding a scooter when a silver or white Ford F-150 pickup truck hit him.



It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard near the I-95 northbound exit ramp.



Police say the truck has damage on the left front bumper or near the left fender. The driver was last seen heading north on Northwest Fourth Street.



Rohde was last listed in stable condition.



Police want anyone with information to contact Boynton Beach Traffic Homicide Investigator Charles Turco at 561-742-6111. You can remain anonymous.

