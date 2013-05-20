PBC seeing increase of school bus-related crashes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC seeing increase of school bus-related crashes

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and school leaders are looking into ways that will keep children safer on school buses after a rash of recent school bus crashes.

Currently, caution lights flash for drivers to slow down 200 feet away from schools; however, school leaders are hoping to move them back at least to 250 feet.

So February, six school bus accidents have been reported. Deputies say more drivers are hitting buses when they're stopped at train tracks because motorists are not paying attention.

During a statewide survey last year, bus drivers recorded more than 21,000 violations by drivers in one day.

School leaders are hoping to place warning lights and more decals on the back of buses.

A bill that would have allowed cameras on buses to catch drivers violating bus stop rules died in the session.

