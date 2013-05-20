Details released in same-sex relationship involving minor - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Details released in same-sex relationship involving minor

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - New details are emerging concerning the arrest of Kaitlyn Hunt.

The 18-year-old is accused having a relationship with an under-age female student at Sebastian River High School.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hunt became involved with a 14-year-old female student last November.

The teens had a sexual relationship on multiple occasions, including on the grounds of Sebastian River High School, the affidavit says.

When asked if she thought it was wrong, Kaitlyn said she did not think about it because the alleged victim acted older, the affidavit states.

In February, the sheriff's office set up a controlled call with the younger girl who asked Kaitlyn if the relationship meant anything to her.

Kaitlyn said it obviously meant something to her.

The next day, she was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious activity on a minor 12-16 years old.

Kaitlyn, a former cheerleader and basketball player, was expelled from school after the arrest.  

The state has offered Kaitlyn's family a plea deal where she could avoid jail but still be subject to two years house arrest followed by a year of probation.

The family has until Friday to decide.

Kaitlyn's mother is working to get the charge against her daughter dropped. Their "Free Kate" Facebook page has more than 14,000 members, and their change.org petition has more than 40,000 signatures.

