Man in Martin County bitten by rabid raccoon

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX)--A man is being treated for rabies exposure after a raccoon in Martin County bit him, according to the Martin County Health Department. The animal tested positive for the disease.

It happened on May 16 th in the Martin County section of Jupiter at the 18000 block of Southeast Federal Highway.

The health department says the most common carriers of rabies are raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes and coyotes. Domestic mammals can also contract the disease.

The health department offers these tips to prevent rabies:

▪ Make sure your pets are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.

▪ Do not feed or handle wild animals.

▪ If you see an animal acting strangely, call Martin County Animal Control at 772-463-3211.

▪ If you get bitten by an animal, wash the wound with soap and water for a least 5 minutes and see a doctor.

▪ Do not touch dead animals. Use gloves to remove and dispose of the animal properly.

▪ For more information, log on to: www.cdc.gov/rabies

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.