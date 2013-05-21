Man in Martin County bitten by rabid raccoon - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man in Martin County bitten by rabid raccoon

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX)--A man is being treated for rabies exposure after a raccoon in Martin County bit him, according to the Martin County Health Department. The animal tested positive for the disease.

It happened on May 16 th in the Martin County section of Jupiter at the 18000 block of Southeast Federal Highway.

The health department says the most common carriers of rabies are raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes and coyotes. Domestic mammals can also contract the disease.

The health department offers these tips to prevent rabies:

▪ Make sure your pets are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.

▪ Do not feed or handle wild animals.

▪ If you see an animal acting strangely, call Martin County Animal Control at 772-463-3211.

▪ If you get bitten by an animal, wash the wound with soap and water for a least 5 minutes and see a doctor.

▪ Do not touch dead animals. Use gloves to remove and dispose of the animal properly.

▪ For more information, log on to: www.cdc.gov/rabies

