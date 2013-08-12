Weeknights at 6 PM

Winning both critics' and audiences' praises, Emmy winning sitcom Modern Family is the hilarious comedy that tells the story of three very different families living in suburban America. Told in a mockumentary style, Modern Family seeks to shine a light on just how neurotic and idiosyncratic - and at the same time how reassuringly normal - every family is, no matter what its makeup.



Revolving around three diverse families, the series follows the Brady Brunch-like family of five, overseen by Phil (Ty Burrell), a dad who's far less cool than he believes himself to be, and Claire (Julie Bowen), a mom who struggles to keep her family moving in a straight line. Then there's Jay, (Ed O'Neill), an older man who has taken a younger bride in Gloria (Sofía Vergara) and become a reluctant father to her idealistically romantic young son Manny (Rico Rodriguez). And lastly, there's Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his partner of five years, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) who've just taken that amazing ‘next step' by adopting a child together from Vietnam.



"...the best new half-hour of funny television in a season rife with half hours of funny television..." - Ginia Bellafante, The New York Times



"...easily the best this new season has to offer..." - Washington Times.