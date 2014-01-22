Parents claim TA physically, sexually abused so - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents claim teacher's assistant physically, sexually abused son

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Courtesy: WFLX Photographer Courtesy: WFLX Photographer

By Marissa Bagg

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach School for Autism is at the center of a negligence lawsuit.

A couple alleges a teacher's assistant sexually assaulted their son last November. 

In a nine-page lawsuit, the Gallamore family describes why they have lost trust in the school. They allege their son was physically and sexually abused.

They say the 13-year-old boy was alone in the bathroom with the adult which is against school policy. They say he was touched and hit by the employee and had bruises and scratches on his face.

The couple said they learned of the alleged abuse by another teacher, but say administrators dismissed their concerns. 

"While they were sitting there telling me how crazy and ludicrous my accusations were, and the accusations of the witness, they were already aware of other allegations," said Nicasia Gallamore, the mother of alleged victim. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has an open and active investigating into the allegations.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office is reviewing the information, but no criminal charges have been filed against the teacher assistant in question. 

