Adopted! Pet of the Week Aris

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Aris is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Meet our Pet of the Week Aris. She's a 3-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Aris:

"Sweet girl Aris here, nice to meet you! They say I'm a Jack Russell mix…mixed with what, I don't know! Maybe kangaroo? I can spring straight up into the air from a stand still like I have pogo sticks for legs! It's pretty impressive if you ask me :) I'm super friendly and always happy to meet new people. I will always greet you politely, no slobbery kisses from me. I'm a well-mannered girl, so a nose bump is about as far as I go with hellos. I'm also really good on my leash. I try not to pull, I know you need that arm to pet me and give me lots of attention so I wouldn't want to hurt it! If you're looking for a medium-sized good doggy, I could be just the girl for you!"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



