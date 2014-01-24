Race for the Cure Saturday in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Race for the Cure Saturday in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- Runners will be lacing up their sneakers Saturday morning to support breast cancer awareness.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicks off in downtown West Palm Beach Saturday at 7 a.m.

There are several parking options for runners and spectators.

You can park at any one of the city parking garages or lots and take a shuttle downtown. If you want free parking, head to the Kravis Center where a shuttle can pick you up and take you back to your car.

The 5-kilometer race will start at Banyan Boulevard and end on Flagler Drive along the waterfront.

There will be water stations and restrooms along the way for runners.

After the races, a survivor recognition ceremony will be held at the Meyer Amphitheatre at 10:30 a.m.

Then, at 11 a.m., an after party starts at City Place.

