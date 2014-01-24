Chilly Komen Race for the Cure ahead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chilly Komen Race for the Cure ahead

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Saturday is the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and volunteers are prepping for the big race.

It will be chilly along the race route along Flagler Drive, but race organizers tell us plenty of coffee will be on hand Saturday to keep everybody warm.

Throughout the day, even with the cool and windy weather, workers have been placing the finishing touches on the tents -- organizing the event shirts, registration forms and packets.

This race helps raise funds to provide mammograms for women who are underinsured or not insured.

Bundling up for Saturday's cold weather will be a must for walking or running along Flagler Drive. Organizers hope people will still come out to support women and men who need breast cancer services.

"Every day, I see women impacted by Komen, and Komen has paid for their mammogram. And Komen has paid for research benefiting my patients. They are a God send for breast cancer patients," said Dr. Marilyn Raymond, Good Samaritan Breast Center director.

More than 10,000 people have registered for the race. You can register at Post Centennial Park until 7 p.m. Friday. Registration continues Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m.

