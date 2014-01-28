FL voters to decide on medical marijuana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FL voters to decide on medical marijuana

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:47:09 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:07:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

By Jeff Skrzypek

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Voters in Florida will soon decide the fate of medical marijuana in a few short months during the November election. 

The Florida Supreme Court approved the amendment for the ballot on Monday in a 4-3 decision. 

The development instantly sparked the debate surrounding medicinal use of cannabis among users and those who fear it will create abusers.

Jeff Kennedy, who can legally buy and smoke marijuana in California, is one of those people who could soon buy what he deems as "medicine" in his home state. "My reaction, beyond the politics, is that it's long overdue," said Kennedy.

Recently diagnosed with cancer and suffering from severe neuropathy, Kennedy said legalizing cannabis is critical to his health. "What it means to me is that I will be able to hopefully in the next several months light up without fear," said Kennedy. 

But Jeff Kadel at the Palm Beach County Substance Awareness Coalition fears medical marijuana is a gateway to widespread drug addiction. 

"With our history with the pill mills and the doctors, there's going to be no shortage of people writing these certificates for whatever medical reason is necessary," said Kadel. 

If access is increased for marijuana, Kadel said recreational usage of the drug will skyrocket throughout the state. 

"This 60's reefer madness attitude has to go away. We all know now that this is not a dangerous drug and it's actually much safer than other drugs," said Democrat Jeff Clemons, a Florida State Senator. 

Clemons, who introduced the original bill, said marijuana would be prescribed under the same strict guidelines between patient and doctor. 

Kennedy, who continues to make long trips to California for his medical marijuana, feels his road trips could soon be coming to an end. 
     
"It's not 'if'," said Kennedy, "But 'when' it becomes legal because it is going to happen." 

Clemons said if voters approve the amendment, legislators would work out the fine details and enact the law in March 2015.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.